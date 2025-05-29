Who is the Top Investor In Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)?

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) is -16.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.25 and a high of $82.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFRM stock was last observed hovering at around $51.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $50.68, the stock is -1.07% and 7.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -1.88% off its SMA200. AFRM registered 70.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.3042 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.651726.

The stock witnessed a 3.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.48%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has around 2006 employees, a market worth around $16.35B and $3.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.01. Profit margin for the company is -2.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.78% and -38.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.62%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 103.07% this year

652.0 institutions hold shares in Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM), with institutional investors hold 85.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 281.75M, and float is at 268.19M with Short Float at 5.91%. Institutions hold 81.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 30.55 million shares valued at $$922.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6822 of the AFRM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with 23.76 million shares valued at $$717.77 million to account for 7.5311 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 21.04 million shares representing 6.6683 and valued at over $$635.53 million, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 5.9616 of the shares totaling 18.81 million with a market value of $$568.18 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rabois Keith, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rabois Keith sold 16,089 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 ’25 at a price of $51.00 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29343.0 shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 ’25 that Rabois Keith (Director) sold a total of 16,088 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 ’25 and was made at $45.41 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45432.0 shares of the AFRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01 ’25, KEITH RABOIS (Director) Proposed Sale 32,177 shares at an average price of $45.19 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM).