Who is the Top Investor In American International Group Inc (AIG)?

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is 13.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.00 and a high of $88.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIG stock was last observed hovering at around $83.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

Currently trading at $82.74, the stock is 0.01% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 7.30% off its SMA200. AIG registered 6.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.6688 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.11185.

The stock witnessed a 0.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.85%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

American International Group Inc (AIG) has around 22200 employees, a market worth around $47.69B and $27.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.49 and Fwd P/E is 10.63. Profit margin for the company is 10.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.91% and -6.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.64%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.16% this year

1501.0 institutions hold shares in American International Group Inc (AIG), with institutional investors hold 96.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 580.38M, and float is at 574.23M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 95.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 68.08 million shares valued at $$5.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64 of the AIG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 57.15 million shares valued at $$4.24 billion to account for 7.253 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 41.75 million shares representing 5.2983 and valued at over $$3.1 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.6998 of the shares totaling 29.15 million with a market value of $$2.16 billion.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carbone Kathleen, the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Carbone Kathleen sold 30,073 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $84.06 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18192.0 shares.

American International Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that Glazer Rose Marie E. (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 34,954 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $84.02 per share for $2.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60573.0 shares of the AIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Glazer Rose Marie E. (Officer) Proposed Sale 34,954 shares at an average price of $83.26 for $2.91 million. The insider now directly holds shares of American International Group Inc (AIG).