Who is the Top Investor In Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) is -52.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.70 and a high of $44.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAOI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91%.

Currently trading at $17.65, the stock is 4.99% and 14.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -16.44% off its SMA200. AAOI registered 48.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.4656 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.123325.

The stock witnessed a 35.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.93%, and is -6.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has around 3309 employees, a market worth around $980.35M and $308.55M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.29. Profit margin for the company is -55.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.43% and -60.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.08%).

with sales reaching $104.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.16% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 92.54% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 142.56% in year-over-year returns.

211.0 institutions hold shares in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI), with institutional investors hold 61.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.21M, and float is at 51.12M with Short Float at 20.67%. Institutions hold 58.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 3.01 million shares valued at $$24.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.6532 of the AAOI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with 2.16 million shares valued at $$17.88 million to account for 5.4783 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 2.15 million shares representing 5.4744 and valued at over $$17.86 million, while HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.494 of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $$11.4 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murry Stefan J., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Murry Stefan J. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $19.35 per share for a total of $38697.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Chang Hung-Lun (Fred) (*** See Remarks) disposed off 23,837 shares at an average price of $19.06 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 278,842 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI).