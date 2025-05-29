rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR)?

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) is -34.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $14.30, the stock is 7.11% and 32.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing -4.67% at the moment leaves the stock 19.20% off its SMA200. BTDR registered 154.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.8139 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.9967.

The stock witnessed a 42.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.51%, and is -8.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has around 246 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $300.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.69. Profit margin for the company is -63.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.81% and -47.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.78%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 131.19% this year

145.0 institutions hold shares in Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR), with institutional investors hold 39.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.03M, and float is at 78.77M with Short Float at 29.76%. Institutions hold 23.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NISHKAMA CAPITAL, LLC with over 1.2 million shares valued at $$12.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.9454 of the BTDR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VIDENT ADVISORY, LLC with 0.69 million shares valued at $$7.08 million to account for 0.5453 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. which holds 0.53 million shares representing 0.4149 and valued at over $$5.39 million, while MARSHALL WACE, LLP holds 0.3909 of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $$5.07 million.

