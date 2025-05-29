Who is the Top Investor In Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)?

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) is -0.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.65 and a high of $38.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $31.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $30.75, the stock is 1.67% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -3.82% off its SMA200. CNQ registered -18.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.6308 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.97145.

The stock witnessed a 3.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.37%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) has around 10640 employees, a market worth around $64.37B and $27.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.02 and Fwd P/E is 12.70. Profit margin for the company is 19.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.75% and -20.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.77% this year

913.0 institutions hold shares in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ), with institutional investors hold 79.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.10B, and float is at 2.05B with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 77.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 290.59 million shares valued at $$10.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.6214 of the CNQ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with 114.83 million shares valued at $$4.09 billion to account for 5.3823 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 111.65 million shares representing 5.2335 and valued at over $$3.98 billion, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 4.1189 of the shares totaling 87.87 million with a market value of $$3.13 billion.