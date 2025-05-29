rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)?

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) is -0.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.65 and a high of $38.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $31.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $30.75, the stock is 1.67% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -3.82% off its SMA200. CNQ registered -18.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.6308 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.97145.

The stock witnessed a 3.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.37%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) has around 10640 employees, a market worth around $64.37B and $27.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.02 and Fwd P/E is 12.70. Profit margin for the company is 19.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.75% and -20.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.77% this year

913.0 institutions hold shares in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ), with institutional investors hold 79.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.10B, and float is at 2.05B with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 77.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 290.59 million shares valued at $$10.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.6214 of the CNQ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with 114.83 million shares valued at $$4.09 billion to account for 5.3823 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 111.65 million shares representing 5.2335 and valued at over $$3.98 billion, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 4.1189 of the shares totaling 87.87 million with a market value of $$3.13 billion.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.