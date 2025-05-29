Who is the Top Investor In Cemtrex Inc (CETX)?

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) is -70.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $1176.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CETX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82%.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -47.58% and -41.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -48.75% at the moment leaves the stock -98.60% off its SMA200. CETX registered -99.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49104 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.947136.

The stock witnessed a -39.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.18%, and is -56.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.75% over the week and 17.74% over the month.

Cemtrex Inc (CETX) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $1.55M and $73.82M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.88%. Distance from 52-week low is -24.09% and -99.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-148.89%).

6.0 institutions hold shares in Cemtrex Inc (CETX), with institutional investors hold 0.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.78M, and float is at 1.78M with Short Float at 9.43%. Institutions hold 0.83% of the Float.