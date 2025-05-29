Who is the Top Investor In D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)?

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) is -16.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.44 and a high of $199.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHI stock was last observed hovering at around $121.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.09%.

Currently trading at $117.39, the stock is -4.67% and -5.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock -22.68% off its SMA200. DHI registered -17.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $124.0856 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $151.82484.

The stock witnessed a -6.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.67%, and is -4.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) has around 14766 employees, a market worth around $36.06B and $35.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.88 and Fwd P/E is 9.49. Profit margin for the company is 12.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.29% and -41.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.03%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.98% this year

1529.0 institutions hold shares in D.R. Horton Inc (DHI), with institutional investors hold 95.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 308.63M, and float is at 271.11M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 84.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 34.61 million shares valued at $$4.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5389 of the DHI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 34.06 million shares valued at $$4.8 billion to account for 10.373 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 13.2 million shares representing 4.0209 and valued at over $$1.86 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 3.9964 of the shares totaling 13.12 million with a market value of $$1.85 billion.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 ’24 that Allen Barbara K (Director) sold a total of 5,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 ’24 and was made at $163.10 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04 ’24, Allen Barbara K (Director) Proposed Sale 5,650 shares at an average price of $162.20 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds shares of D.R. Horton Inc (DHI).