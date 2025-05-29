rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)?

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) is -16.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.44 and a high of $199.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHI stock was last observed hovering at around $121.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.09%.

Currently trading at $117.39, the stock is -4.67% and -5.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock -22.68% off its SMA200. DHI registered -17.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $124.0856 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $151.82484.

The stock witnessed a -6.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.67%, and is -4.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) has around 14766 employees, a market worth around $36.06B and $35.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.88 and Fwd P/E is 9.49. Profit margin for the company is 12.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.29% and -41.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.03%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.98% this year

1529.0 institutions hold shares in D.R. Horton Inc (DHI), with institutional investors hold 95.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 308.63M, and float is at 271.11M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 84.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 34.61 million shares valued at $$4.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5389 of the DHI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 34.06 million shares valued at $$4.8 billion to account for 10.373 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 13.2 million shares representing 4.0209 and valued at over $$1.86 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 3.9964 of the shares totaling 13.12 million with a market value of $$1.85 billion.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 ’24 that Allen Barbara K (Director) sold a total of 5,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 ’24 and was made at $163.10 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04 ’24, Allen Barbara K (Director) Proposed Sale 5,650 shares at an average price of $162.20 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds shares of D.R. Horton Inc (DHI).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.