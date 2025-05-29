Who is the Top Investor In Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)?

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is -48.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.72 and a high of $223.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DECK stock was last observed hovering at around $108.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.64%.

Currently trading at $104.32, the stock is -13.05% and -9.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing -4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -33.55% off its SMA200. DECK registered -30.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.6372 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $156.98062.

The stock witnessed a -4.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.04%, and is -19.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.91% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $15.59B and $4.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.47 and Fwd P/E is 15.46. Profit margin for the company is 19.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.31% and -53.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.32%).

with sales reaching $901.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.83% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.22% in year-over-year returns.

1316.0 institutions hold shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK), with institutional investors hold 101.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.20M, and float is at 146.87M with Short Float at 5.46%. Institutions hold 101.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 3.82 million shares valued at $$3.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9791 of the DECK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 2.88 million shares valued at $$2.79 billion to account for 11.3069 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 2.55 million shares representing 10.0007 and valued at over $$2.47 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 4.4099 of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $$1.09 billion.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ibrahim Maha Saleh, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ibrahim Maha Saleh sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 ’25 at a price of $134.48 per share for a total of $40344.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10388.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28 ’25, Powers David (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $138.84 for $3.47 million. The insider now directly holds 241,777 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK).