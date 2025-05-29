Who is the Top Investor In Dexcom Inc (DXCM)?

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 11.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.52 and a high of $128.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXCM stock was last observed hovering at around $85.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65%.

Currently trading at $86.98, the stock is 4.41% and 16.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 14.63% off its SMA200. DXCM registered -30.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.4682 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.87845.

The stock witnessed a 22.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.26%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.04% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $34.11B and $4.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.30 and Fwd P/E is 34.28. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.22% and -32.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.78%).

with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.45% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.27% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.93% in year-over-year returns.

1400.0 institutions hold shares in Dexcom Inc (DXCM), with institutional investors hold 97.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 392.10M, and float is at 386.48M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 97.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 46.51 million shares valued at $$5.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6516 of the DXCM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 34.52 million shares valued at $$3.91 billion to account for 8.6471 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 16.31 million shares representing 4.0853 and valued at over $$1.85 billion, while BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO holds 3.8392 of the shares totaling 15.33 million with a market value of $$1.74 billion.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stern Sadie, the company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Stern Sadie sold 6,184 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $85.11 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Dexcom Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that Brown Michael Jon (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $84.28 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95602.0 shares of the DXCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, SADIE STERN (Officer) Proposed Sale 6,184 shares at an average price of $85.11 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Dexcom Inc (DXCM).