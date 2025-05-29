Who is the Top Investor In Duke Energy Corp (DUK)?

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) is 6.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.21 and a high of $125.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DUK stock was last observed hovering at around $116.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.93%.

Currently trading at $114.45, the stock is -2.96% and -3.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -0.40% off its SMA200. DUK registered 12.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $118.9616 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.9057.

The stock witnessed a -5.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.60%, and is -2.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.04% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) has around 26413 employees, a market worth around $88.96B and $30.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.09 and Fwd P/E is 17.03. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.36% and -8.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.53%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.24% this year

2711.0 institutions hold shares in Duke Energy Corp (DUK), with institutional investors hold 68.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 777.00M, and float is at 775.74M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 68.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 71.23 million shares valued at $$7.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2263 of the DUK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 58.48 million shares valued at $$5.86 billion to account for 7.5754 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 38.19 million shares representing 4.9467 and valued at over $$3.83 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 2.5266 of the shares totaling 19.51 million with a market value of $$1.96 billion.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo, the company’s EVP, CLO & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo sold 9,007 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 ’25 at a price of $117.10 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45709.0 shares.

Duke Energy Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 ’25 that JANSON JULIA S (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 ’25 and was made at $116.09 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69768.0 shares of the DUK stock.

