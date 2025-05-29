Who is the Top Investor In Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) is -62.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $3.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is -4.18% and -23.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -53.85% off its SMA200. ESPR registered -62.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0898 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.80865.

The stock witnessed a -8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.41%, and is -8.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $165.43M and $259.57M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.53% and -78.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-288.75%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 40.18% this year

223.0 institutions hold shares in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR), with institutional investors hold 59.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.66M, and float is at 194.72M with Short Float at 14.35%. Institutions hold 59.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WASATCH ADVISORS LP with over 16.86 million shares valued at $$37.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.9319 of the ESPR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 13.98 million shares valued at $$31.04 million to account for 7.4068 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 10.82 million shares representing 5.7294 and valued at over $$24.01 million, while BELLEVUE GROUP AG holds 5.2672 of the shares totaling 9.94 million with a market value of $$22.08 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warren Eric, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Warren Eric sold 108 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 ’25 at a price of $0.98 per share for a total of $106.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 ’25 that Halladay Benjamin (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 ’25 and was made at $0.96 per share for $8.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the ESPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17 ’25, Halladay Benjamin (Officer) Proposed Sale 8 shares at an average price of $0.96 for $8.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR).