Who is the Top Investor In Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO)?

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) is -17.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.28 and a high of $23.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $17.02, the stock is -0.89% and -4.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -16.89% off its SMA200. FLO registered -27.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.889 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.4782.

The stock witnessed a -3.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.09%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $5.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.83 and Fwd P/E is 15.00. Profit margin for the company is 4.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.51% and -28.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.58%).

with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.06% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.22% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.57% in year-over-year returns.

548.0 institutions hold shares in Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO), with institutional investors hold 87.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.13M, and float is at 195.36M with Short Float at 6.26%. Institutions hold 80.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.77 million shares valued at $$483.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.2995 of the FLO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 18.5 million shares valued at $$410.62 million to account for 8.7513 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 8.68 million shares representing 4.1076 and valued at over $$192.73 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 3.9879 of the shares totaling 8.43 million with a market value of $$187.12 million.

Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEESE GEORGE E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEESE GEORGE E bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $16.84 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.0 million shares.

Flowers Foods, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that McFadden William Jameson (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $16.92 per share for $50760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the FLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Chubb Thomas Caldecot III (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $16.88 for $50640.0. The insider now directly holds 45,861 shares of Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO).