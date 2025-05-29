Who is the Top Investor In Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY)?

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) is -10.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.03 and a high of $26.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLXY stock was last observed hovering at around $21.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.36%.

Currently trading at $20.38, the stock is -9.59% and -9.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing -6.26% at the moment leaves the stock -9.59% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.54125 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.54125.

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) has around 520 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $12.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.52%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.09% and -23.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.19%).

with sales reaching $13.43B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 5,065.06% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17,956.16% in year-over-year returns.

75.0 institutions hold shares in Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY), with institutional investors hold 26.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.00M, and float is at 123.41M. Institutions hold 25.50% of the Float.

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Erin Elizabeth, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Brown Erin Elizabeth sold 87,704 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $22.17 per share for a total of $1.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.