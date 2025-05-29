rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In Gevo Inc (GEVO)?

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -43.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $3.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is 4.33% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -22.26% off its SMA200. GEVO registered 75.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1554 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5115.

The stock witnessed a -1.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.52%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $281.48M and $42.03M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -193.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.74% and -65.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.17%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.13% this year

151.0 institutions hold shares in Gevo Inc (GEVO), with institutional investors hold 25.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.56M, and float is at 228.71M with Short Float at 13.39%. Institutions hold 24.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.31 million shares valued at $$9.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.2439 of the GEVO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with 5.18 million shares valued at $$2.89 million to account for 2.1688 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.73 million shares representing 1.977 and valued at over $$2.63 million, while JANE STREET GROUP, LLC holds 1.4519 of the shares totaling 3.47 million with a market value of $$1.93 million.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shafer Andrew, the company’s Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer. SEC filings show that Shafer Andrew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $5732.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Gevo Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 ’25 that Shafer Andrew (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 ’25 and was made at $1.11 per share for $5572.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the GEVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24 ’25, Shafer Andrew (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.33 for $13253.0. The insider now directly holds 322,430 shares of Gevo Inc (GEVO).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.