Who is the Top Investor In Gevo Inc (GEVO)?

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -43.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $3.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is 4.33% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -22.26% off its SMA200. GEVO registered 75.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1554 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5115.

The stock witnessed a -1.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.52%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $281.48M and $42.03M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -193.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.74% and -65.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.17%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.13% this year

151.0 institutions hold shares in Gevo Inc (GEVO), with institutional investors hold 25.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.56M, and float is at 228.71M with Short Float at 13.39%. Institutions hold 24.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.31 million shares valued at $$9.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.2439 of the GEVO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with 5.18 million shares valued at $$2.89 million to account for 2.1688 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.73 million shares representing 1.977 and valued at over $$2.63 million, while JANE STREET GROUP, LLC holds 1.4519 of the shares totaling 3.47 million with a market value of $$1.93 million.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shafer Andrew, the company’s Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer. SEC filings show that Shafer Andrew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $5732.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Gevo Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 ’25 that Shafer Andrew (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 ’25 and was made at $1.11 per share for $5572.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the GEVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24 ’25, Shafer Andrew (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.33 for $13253.0. The insider now directly holds 322,430 shares of Gevo Inc (GEVO).