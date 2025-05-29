Who is the Top Investor In International Paper Co (IP)?

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) is -11.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.50 and a high of $60.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IP stock was last observed hovering at around $48.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84%.

Currently trading at $47.72, the stock is 0.99% and -1.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -7.68% off its SMA200. IP registered 8.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.6632 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.6909.

The stock witnessed a 0.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.37%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

International Paper Co (IP) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $25.19B and $19.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.69 and Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is 1.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.99% and -20.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.33%).

with sales reaching $6.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.21% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.55% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.20% in year-over-year returns.

1287.0 institutions hold shares in International Paper Co (IP), with institutional investors hold 95.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 527.80M, and float is at 522.53M with Short Float at 7.73%. Institutions hold 94.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 46.91 million shares valued at $$2.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.506 of the IP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 40.67 million shares valued at $$1.76 billion to account for 11.7116 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 33.23 million shares representing 9.568 and valued at over $$1.43 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.3125 of the shares totaling 21.92 million with a market value of $$945.99 million.

International Paper Co (IP) Insider Activity

International Paper Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 ’25 that Goughnour Holly G. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 ’25 and was made at $44.85 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31525.0 shares of the IP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29 ’24, SULLIVAN KATHRYN D (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $58.39 for $35034.0. The insider now directly holds 37,145 shares of International Paper Co (IP).