rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In International Paper Co (IP)?

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) is -11.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.50 and a high of $60.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IP stock was last observed hovering at around $48.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84%.

Currently trading at $47.72, the stock is 0.99% and -1.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -7.68% off its SMA200. IP registered 8.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.6632 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.6909.

The stock witnessed a 0.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.37%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

International Paper Co (IP) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $25.19B and $19.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.69 and Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is 1.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.99% and -20.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.33%).

with sales reaching $6.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.21% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.55% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.20% in year-over-year returns.

1287.0 institutions hold shares in International Paper Co (IP), with institutional investors hold 95.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 527.80M, and float is at 522.53M with Short Float at 7.73%. Institutions hold 94.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 46.91 million shares valued at $$2.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.506 of the IP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 40.67 million shares valued at $$1.76 billion to account for 11.7116 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 33.23 million shares representing 9.568 and valued at over $$1.43 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.3125 of the shares totaling 21.92 million with a market value of $$945.99 million.

International Paper Co (IP) Insider Activity

International Paper Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 ’25 that Goughnour Holly G. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 ’25 and was made at $44.85 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31525.0 shares of the IP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29 ’24, SULLIVAN KATHRYN D (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $58.39 for $35034.0. The insider now directly holds 37,145 shares of International Paper Co (IP).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.