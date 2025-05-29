Who is the Top Investor In Lottery.com Inc (LTRY)?

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ: LTRY) is 257.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $2.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTRY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is 64.00% and 81.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.02 million and changing -7.98% at the moment leaves the stock 137.51% off its SMA200. LTRY registered 0.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 429.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.95518 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.728435.

The stock witnessed a 97.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.07%, and is 124.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.25% over the week and 19.68% over the month.

Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $46.19M and $1.03M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2495.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 685.65% and -34.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-129.46%).

22.0 institutions hold shares in Lottery.com Inc (LTRY), with institutional investors hold 1.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.70M, and float is at 19.65M with Short Float at 2.93%. Institutions hold 1.71% of the Float.

Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOODING CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOODING CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 ’25 at a price of $1.39 per share for a total of $55600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Lottery.com Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 ’25 that Stubblefield Robert J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 ’25 and was made at $1.60 per share for $24020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the LTRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26 ’25, POTTS GREGORY A (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $23250.0. The insider now directly holds 250,835 shares of Lottery.com Inc (LTRY).