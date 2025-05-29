Who is the Top Investor In Match Group Inc (MTCH)?

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is -6.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.39 and a high of $38.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $30.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $30.54, the stock is 3.68% and 2.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -7.94% off its SMA200. MTCH registered 3.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.7615 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.1748.

The stock witnessed a 1.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.32%, and is 3.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Match Group Inc (MTCH) has around 2510 employees, a market worth around $7.49B and $3.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.00. Profit margin for the company is 15.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.73% and -21.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.39% this year

803.0 institutions hold shares in Match Group Inc (MTCH), with institutional investors hold 108.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 248.61M, and float is at 243.48M with Short Float at 5.48%. Institutions hold 108.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 31.93 million shares valued at $$970.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.0771 of the MTCH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.97 million shares valued at $$606.72 million to account for 7.5534 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 17.28 million shares representing 6.5359 and valued at over $$524.99 million, while UBS GROUP AG holds 5.1484 of the shares totaling 13.61 million with a market value of $$413.54 million.

Match Group Inc (MTCH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rascoff Spencer M, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rascoff Spencer M bought 70,885 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $28.05 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Match Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 ’25 that Swidler Gary (President) sold a total of 242,209 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 ’25 and was made at $32.86 per share for $7.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1690.0 shares of the MTCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, Gary Swidler (Officer) Proposed Sale 215,731 shares at an average price of $31.33 for $6.76 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Match Group Inc (MTCH).