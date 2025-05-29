rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In Metlife Inc (MET)?

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is -4.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.21 and a high of $89.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MET stock was last observed hovering at around $79.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04%.

Currently trading at $77.99, the stock is -0.59% and 0.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -3.12% off its SMA200. MET registered 8.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.3668 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.50555.

The stock witnessed a 2.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.51%, and is -2.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Metlife Inc (MET) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $52.35B and $73.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.70 and Fwd P/E is 7.55. Profit margin for the company is 5.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.60% and -12.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.17% this year

1859.0 institutions hold shares in Metlife Inc (MET), with institutional investors hold 90.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 673.29M, and float is at 561.52M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 75.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 58.56 million shares valued at $$4.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2423 of the MET Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DODGE & COX with 56.35 million shares valued at $$3.96 billion to account for 7.9315 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 47.52 million shares representing 6.6877 and valued at over $$3.34 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 4.529 of the shares totaling 32.18 million with a market value of $$2.26 billion.

Metlife Inc (MET) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAPPAS BILL, the company’s EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. SEC filings show that PAPPAS BILL sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $80.49 per share for a total of $2.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66744.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21 ’25, Separate Account 149 (Affiliate) Proposed Sale 6 shares at an average price of $82.72 for $496.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Metlife Inc (MET).

