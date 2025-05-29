Who is the Top Investor In NOV Inc (NOV)?

NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) is -16.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.84 and a high of $21.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $12.20, the stock is -1.31% and -5.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -18.82% off its SMA200. NOV registered -33.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.9482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.0278.

The stock witnessed a -0.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.34%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.91% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

NOV Inc (NOV) has around 34010 employees, a market worth around $4.58B and $8.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.14 and Fwd P/E is 9.04. Profit margin for the company is 6.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.55% and -42.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.79%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.78% this year

The shares outstanding are 378.08M, and float is at 371.88M with Short Float at 7.03%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 39.57 million shares valued at $$752.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0173 of the NOV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 38.69 million shares valued at $$735.54 million to account for 9.7956 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 36.68 million shares representing 9.2862 and valued at over $$697.3 million, while PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC holds 8.9053 of the shares totaling 35.18 million with a market value of $$668.69 million.

NOV Inc (NOV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRISON DAVID D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARRISON DAVID D sold 1,784 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 ’24 at a price of $16.10 per share for a total of $28722.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

NOV Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 ’24 that Livingston Scott B. (See Remarks) sold a total of 29,410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 ’24 and was made at $16.49 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61752.0 shares of the NOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07 ’24, Rovig Joseph W (President – Energy Equipment) disposed off 73,256 shares at an average price of $16.40 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 191,567 shares of NOV Inc (NOV).