Who is the Top Investor In Shell Plc ADR (SHEL)?

Shell Plc ADR (NYSE: SHEL) is 5.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.54 and a high of $74.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHEL stock was last observed hovering at around $66.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $66.04, the stock is -0.10% and -1.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -1.19% off its SMA200. SHEL registered -6.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.6148 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.5315.

The stock witnessed a 0.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.02%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 1.18% over the month.

Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) has around 104000 employees, a market worth around $196.91B and $282.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.28 and Fwd P/E is 9.46. Profit margin for the company is 4.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.80% and -11.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.54%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.57% this year

1574.0 institutions hold shares in Shell Plc ADR (SHEL), with institutional investors hold 13.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.00B, and float is at 2.98B with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 13.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 62.04 million shares valued at $$4.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.9703 of the SHEL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with 24.02 million shares valued at $$1.73 billion to account for 0.3757 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 22.72 million shares representing 0.3553 and valued at over $$1.64 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.3505 of the shares totaling 11.14 million with a market value of $$804.03 million.