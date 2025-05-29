Who is the Top Investor In TJX Companies, Inc (TJX)?

TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) is 4.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.01 and a high of $135.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TJX stock was last observed hovering at around $127.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.74%.

Currently trading at $126.22, the stock is -2.84% and 0.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.34 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 4.17% off its SMA200. TJX registered 26.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.9182 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $121.16615.

The stock witnessed a -0.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.06%, and is -6.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) has around 364000 employees, a market worth around $140.92B and $56.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.76 and Fwd P/E is 25.46. Profit margin for the company is 8.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.96% and -7.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.27%).

with sales reaching $14.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.23% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.93% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.81% in year-over-year returns.

2989.0 institutions hold shares in TJX Companies, Inc (TJX), with institutional investors hold 91.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 91.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 98.23 million shares valued at $$10.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6913 of the TJX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 91.48 million shares valued at $$10.07 billion to account for 8.0942 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 47.09 million shares representing 4.1665 and valued at over $$5.18 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 3.9359 of the shares totaling 44.48 million with a market value of $$4.9 billion.

TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benjamin Peter, the company’s SEVP, Group President. SEC filings show that Benjamin Peter sold 4,123 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $129.77 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20 ’25, Herrman Ernie (CEO & President) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $116.54 for $2.1 million. The insider now directly holds 466,189 shares of TJX Companies, Inc (TJX).