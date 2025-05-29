Who is the Top Investor In U.S. Bancorp (USB)?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is -9.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.18 and a high of $53.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USB stock was last observed hovering at around $43.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51%.

Currently trading at $43.23, the stock is 0.84% and 4.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.79 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -5.65% off its SMA200. USB registered 8.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.2924 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.81965.

The stock witnessed a 7.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.51%, and is -2.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has around 70263 employees, a market worth around $67.35B and $42.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.70 and Fwd P/E is 9.03. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.88% and -19.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.25%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.24% this year

2277.0 institutions hold shares in U.S. Bancorp (USB), with institutional investors hold 81.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.55B with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 81.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 135.59 million shares valued at $$5.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6914 of the USB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 110.54 million shares valued at $$4.39 billion to account for 7.086 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 66.46 million shares representing 4.2605 and valued at over $$2.67 billion, while MUFG BANK, LTD. holds 4.2252 of the shares totaling 65.91 million with a market value of $$2.62 billion.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gillani Aleem, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gillani Aleem bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 ’25 at a price of $37.32 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

U.S. Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 ’25 that Roy Arijit (Sr. Exec. VP) sold a total of 2,237 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 ’25 and was made at $43.67 per share for $97701.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39994.0 shares of the USB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, Roy Arijit (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,237 shares at an average price of $43.68 for $97701.0. The insider now directly holds shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB).