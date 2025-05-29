Who is the Top Investor In UDR Inc (UDR)?

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) is -6.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.61 and a high of $47.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UDR stock was last observed hovering at around $40.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65%.

Currently trading at $40.69, the stock is -2.66% and -3.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -5.97% off its SMA200. UDR registered 4.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.0484 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.2795.

The stock witnessed a -2.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.93%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

UDR Inc (UDR) has around 1419 employees, a market worth around $13.48B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 113.85 and Fwd P/E is 66.94. Profit margin for the company is 7.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.14% and -14.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 126.08% this year

804.0 institutions hold shares in UDR Inc (UDR), with institutional investors hold 103.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 331.17M, and float is at 329.67M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 102.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 50.55 million shares valued at $$2.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.361 of the UDR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 31.86 million shares valued at $$1.31 billion to account for 9.6835 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are COHEN & STEERS, INC. which holds 29.39 million shares representing 8.9302 and valued at over $$1.21 billion, while NORGES BANK holds 8.4752 of the shares totaling 27.89 million with a market value of $$1.15 billion.

UDR Inc (UDR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOOMEY THOMAS W, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 ’25 at a price of $42.75 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04 ’24, ALCOCK HARRY G (Officer) Proposed Sale 5,000 shares at an average price of $44.88 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds shares of UDR Inc (UDR).