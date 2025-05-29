Who is the Top Investor In Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)?

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) is -43.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $14.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $4.80, the stock is -7.52% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.68 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -40.10% off its SMA200. XRX registered -65.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.816 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.0138.

The stock witnessed a 9.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.74%, and is -10.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has around 16800 employees, a market worth around $603.79M and $6.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.00. Profit margin for the company is -21.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.33% and -67.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.89%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.71% this year

423.0 institutions hold shares in Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX), with institutional investors hold 104.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.78M, and float is at 115.45M with Short Float at 22.01%. Institutions hold 96.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 18.49 million shares valued at $$214.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.887 of the XRX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.64 million shares valued at $$181.71 million to account for 12.5879 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PACER ADVISORS, INC. which holds 12.58 million shares representing 10.1226 and valued at over $$146.13 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 6.7456 of the shares totaling 8.38 million with a market value of $$97.38 million.

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRUNO JOHN G, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that BRUNO JOHN G bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $4.38 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Xerox Holdings Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that BANDROWCZAK STEVEN JOHN (CEO) bought a total of 22,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $4.48 per share for $99904.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the XRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, Letier A. Scott (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $4.43 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 29,384 shares of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX).