Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) is -79.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $30.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is -57.00% and -59.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.56 million and changing -6.76% at the moment leaves the stock -81.45% off its SMA200. WOLF registered -94.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4026 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.44025.

The stock witnessed a -66.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.52%, and is -55.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.58% over the week and 23.75% over the month.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has around 5013 employees, a market worth around $214.77M and $761.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -146.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.29% and -95.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.22%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.12% this year

424.0 institutions hold shares in Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF), with institutional investors hold 94.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.62M, and float is at 154.03M with Short Float at 45.40%. Institutions hold 93.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.52 million shares valued at $$307.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.7119 of the WOLF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 13.23 million shares valued at $$301.06 million to account for 10.4777 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 12.61 million shares representing 9.9848 and valued at over $$286.9 million, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 9.3103 of the shares totaling 11.75 million with a market value of $$267.52 million.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reynolds Neill, the company’s Executive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that Reynolds Neill sold 13,909 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 ’25 at a price of $3.99 per share for a total of $55497.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22 ’24, Dorchak Glenda (Director) acquired 3,592 shares at an average price of $8.33 for $29921.0. The insider now directly holds 18,688 shares of Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF).