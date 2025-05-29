Zoom Communications Inc (ZM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is -2.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.06 and a high of $92.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $78.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $79.67, the stock is -1.38% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 4.54% off its SMA200. ZM registered 27.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.4769 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.211174.

The stock witnessed a 4.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.44%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.23% over the month.

Zoom Communications Inc (ZM) has around 7412 employees, a market worth around $24.10B and $4.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.92 and Fwd P/E is 14.05. Profit margin for the company is 22.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.70% and -14.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.73%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year

1048.0 institutions hold shares in Zoom Communications Inc (ZM), with institutional investors hold 74.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.11M, and float is at 258.26M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 74.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.78 million shares valued at $$1.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.6931 of the ZM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.53 million shares valued at $$919.33 million to account for 5.0243 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 10.05 million shares representing 3.2508 and valued at over $$594.83 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.9317 of the shares totaling 5.97 million with a market value of $$353.47 million.

Zoom Communications Inc (ZM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Subotovsky Santiago, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Subotovsky Santiago sold 2,475 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 ’25 at a price of $78.82 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Zoom Communications Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 ’25 that Subotovsky Santiago (Director) sold a total of 2,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 ’25 and was made at $75.43 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24 ’25, Chadwick Jonathan (Director) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $75.03 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 1,514 shares of Zoom Communications Inc (ZM).