ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Volatility At 2.83%, Should You Add A Position?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) is -9.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $13.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $9.52, the stock is 0.16% and 2.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -5.94% off its SMA200. GTM registered -25.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.2686 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.121325.

The stock witnessed a 9.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.84%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) has around 3508 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.59 and Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is 3.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.81% and -28.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.35%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.53% this year

484.0 institutions hold shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM), with institutional investors hold 97.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 334.34M, and float is at 292.92M with Short Float at 7.23%. Institutions hold 86.76% of the Float.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Brown Kirk Norman (10% Owner) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $8400.0. The insider now directly holds 7,615,914 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM).