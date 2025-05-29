rts logo

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Volatility At 2.83%, Should You Add A Position?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) is -9.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $13.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $9.52, the stock is 0.16% and 2.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -5.94% off its SMA200. GTM registered -25.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.2686 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.121325.

The stock witnessed a 9.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.84%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) has around 3508 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.59 and Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is 3.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.81% and -28.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.35%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.53% this year

484.0 institutions hold shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM), with institutional investors hold 97.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 334.34M, and float is at 292.92M with Short Float at 7.23%. Institutions hold 86.76% of the Float.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Brown Kirk Norman (10% Owner) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $8400.0. The insider now directly holds 7,615,914 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.