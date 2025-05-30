A peek at 3M Co (MMM): Who has invested in It?

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is 15.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.76 and a high of $156.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMM stock was last observed hovering at around $148.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97%.

Currently trading at $149.63, the stock is 1.97% and 4.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.44% off its SMA200. MMM registered 50.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $142.7202 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.98105.

The stock witnessed a 8.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.59%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

3M Co (MMM) has around 61500 employees, a market worth around $80.53B and $24.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.90 and Fwd P/E is 17.90. Profit margin for the company is 17.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.64% and -4.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.38%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.08% this year

2708.0 institutions hold shares in 3M Co (MMM), with institutional investors hold 73.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 538.18M, and float is at 537.64M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 73.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 49.9 million shares valued at $5.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0104 of the MMM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 38.36 million shares valued at $3.92 billion to account for 6.9274 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 26.89 million shares representing 4.8559 and valued at over $2.75 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.0382 of the shares totaling 11.29 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

3M Co (MMM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Banovetz John Patrick, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Banovetz John Patrick sold 7,759 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $148.37 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31372.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Rhodes Kevin H (EVP, Chief Legal Off & Secret) disposed off 7,976 shares at an average price of $154.02 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 15,147 shares of 3M Co (MMM).