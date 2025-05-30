A peek at Analog Devices Inc (ADI): Who has invested in It?

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is 1.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $158.65 and a high of $247.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADI stock was last observed hovering at around $215.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $215.75, the stock is 1.09% and 7.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 0.12% off its SMA200. ADI registered -7.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $199.8276 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $215.48096.

The stock witnessed a 11.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.62%, and is -2.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $107.07B and $9.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.73 and Fwd P/E is 24.15. Profit margin for the company is 18.65%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.99% and -12.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year

2337.0 institutions hold shares in Analog Devices Inc (ADI), with institutional investors hold 92.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 496.25M, and float is at 494.79M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 92.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 48.14 million shares valued at $10.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6992 of the ADI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 39.55 million shares valued at $9.03 billion to account for 7.9682 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 25.66 million shares representing 5.1702 and valued at over $5.86 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.5261 of the shares totaling 22.46 million with a market value of $5.13 billion.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STATA RAY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STATA RAY sold 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $197.87 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Analog Devices Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 ’25 that STATA RAY (Director) sold a total of 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 ’25 and was made at $195.84 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01 ’25, ROCHE VINCENT (Chair & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $196.84 for $1.97 million. The insider now directly holds 142,996 shares of Analog Devices Inc (ADI).