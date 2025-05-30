rts logo

A peek at Ardelyx Inc (ARDX): Who has invested in It?

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is -20.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.21 and a high of $8.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $4.03, the stock is 3.63% and -10.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -24.36% off its SMA200. ARDX registered -40.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4921 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.32775.

The stock witnessed a -26.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.80%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has around 395 employees, a market worth around $964.20M and $361.71M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.36. Profit margin for the company is -14.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.55% and -50.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.95%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.41% this year

287.0 institutions hold shares in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), with institutional investors hold 71.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.20M, and float is at 231.09M with Short Float at 12.02%. Institutions hold 70.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with over 25.95 million shares valued at $192.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.0625 of the ARDX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.55 million shares valued at $130.06 million to account for 7.4828 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 13.66 million shares representing 5.8216 and valued at over $101.19 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.1008 of the shares totaling 11.97 million with a market value of $88.66 million.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Laura A, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Williams Laura A sold 6,421 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $4.08 per share for a total of $26207.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Renz Justin A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,218 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $4.08 per share for $29460.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, RAAB MICHAEL (President & CEO) disposed off 46,817 shares at an average price of $4.08 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,547,937 shares of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX).

