A peek at Ares Capital Corp (ARCC): Who has invested in It?

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) is 0.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.26 and a high of $23.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $21.99, the stock is 2.69% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 1.63% off its SMA200. ARCC registered 3.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.1654 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.63835.

The stock witnessed a 6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.89%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.81% over the week and 1.16% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.78 and Fwd P/E is 10.95. Distance from 52-week low is 20.43% and -7.76% from its 52-week high.

with sales reaching $748.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.83% in year-over-year returns.

938.0 institutions hold shares in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC), with institutional investors hold 32.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 694.18M, and float is at 686.73M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 32.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 16.01 million shares valued at $333.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.5991 of the ARCC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with 11.68 million shares valued at $243.43 million to account for 1.8963 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ which holds 6.65 million shares representing 1.0803 and valued at over $138.68 million, while ROYAL BANK OF CANADA holds 0.9029 of the shares totaling 5.56 million with a market value of $115.91 million.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller James Robert, the company’s Co-President. SEC filings show that Miller James Robert bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 ’25 at a price of $23.32 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 ’25 that Bates Ann Torre (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 ’25 and was made at $22.75 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the ARCC stock.