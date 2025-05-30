A peek at Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR): Who has invested in It?

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) is -18.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.40 and a high of $45.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CZR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $27.27, the stock is -4.35% and 0.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -21.30% off its SMA200. CZR registered -18.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.1474 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.6487.

The stock witnessed a -2.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.98%, and is -2.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $5.67B and $11.30B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.22. Profit margin for the company is -2.08%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.43% and -40.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.81%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.66% this year

631.0 institutions hold shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR), with institutional investors hold 112.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 212.00M, and float is at 195.02M with Short Float at 12.28%. Institutions hold 111.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.59 million shares valued at $937.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.9226 of the CZR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.8 million shares valued at $667.45 million to account for 7.7756 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 16.72 million shares representing 7.7407 and valued at over $664.42 million, while JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC holds 4.9195 of the shares totaling 10.63 million with a market value of $422.28 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KORNSTEIN DON R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KORNSTEIN DON R bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 ’25 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56255.0 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that TOMICK DAVID P (Director) bought a total of 1,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $33.36 per share for $61716.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37392.0 shares of the CZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06 ’24, MATHER COURTNEY (Director) disposed off 693 shares at an average price of $34.74 for $24075.0. The insider now directly holds 37,650 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR).