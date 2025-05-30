A peek at Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT): Who has invested in It?

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) is -29.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high of $12.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COGT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $5.51, the stock is 8.85% and 5.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 12.91% at the moment leaves the stock -34.01% off its SMA200. COGT registered -32.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2297 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.3497.

The stock witnessed a 9.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.17%, and is 10.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $627.35M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.12% and -56.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.71% this year

250.0 institutions hold shares in Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT), with institutional investors hold 118.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.86M, and float is at 94.03M with Short Float at 16.56%. Institutions hold 118.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 10.47 million shares valued at $88.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5506 of the COGT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is COMMODORE CAPITAL LP with 9.74 million shares valued at $82.09 million to account for 9.8126 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP which holds 9.26 million shares representing 9.3313 and valued at over $78.07 million, while FMR LLC holds 7.7526 of the shares totaling 7.69 million with a market value of $64.86 million.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pinnow Cole, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Pinnow Cole bought 43,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 ’25 at a price of $7.60 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45848.0 shares.