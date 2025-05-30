A peek at Core & Main Inc (CNM): Who has invested in It?

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) is 7.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.22 and a high of $58.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNM stock was last observed hovering at around $54.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $54.73, the stock is 2.97% and 7.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 11.39% off its SMA200. CNM registered -9.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.8528 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.13425.

The stock witnessed a 3.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.23%, and is 3.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $10.79B and $7.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.73 and Fwd P/E is 19.66. Profit margin for the company is 5.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.04% and -6.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.99%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.55% this year

598.0 institutions hold shares in Core & Main Inc (CNM), with institutional investors hold 113.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.82M, and float is at 189.10M with Short Float at 7.63%. Institutions hold 113.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 22.02 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4207 of the CNM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 18.1 million shares valued at $885.58 million to account for 9.3856 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. which holds 15.43 million shares representing 8.0015 and valued at over $754.99 million, while PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA holds 4.1271 of the shares totaling 7.96 million with a market value of $389.42 million.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) Insider Activity

Core & Main Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 ’25 that Stephens John Weldon (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 31,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 ’25 and was made at $53.03 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4120.0 shares of the CNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28 ’25, Stephens John Weldon (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 10,214 shares at an average price of $53.02 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 4,120 shares of Core & Main Inc (CNM).