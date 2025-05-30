A peek at Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH): Who has invested in It?

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) is -15.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $9.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $7.67, the stock is 0.52% and 2.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -8.26% off its SMA200. DRH registered -7.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.4498 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.4564.

The stock witnessed a 6.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.12%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.87 and Fwd P/E is 17.14. Profit margin for the company is 3.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.01% and -21.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.53%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 137.74% this year

367.0 institutions hold shares in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH), with institutional investors hold 112.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 206.97M, and float is at 199.92M with Short Float at 8.22%. Institutions hold 111.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 38.2 million shares valued at $322.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.0881 of the DRH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 34.1 million shares valued at $288.17 million to account for 16.1477 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 12.41 million shares representing 5.8767 and valued at over $104.88 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.8307 of the shares totaling 12.31 million with a market value of $104.42 million.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donnelly Jeffrey, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Donnelly Jeffrey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 ’25 at a price of $7.98 per share for a total of $79800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.