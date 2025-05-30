A peek at Elastic N.V (ESTC): Who has invested in It?

Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) is -7.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.00 and a high of $123.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESTC stock was last observed hovering at around $92.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $92.03, the stock is 2.53% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -1.62% off its SMA200. ESTC registered -12.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.2336 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.5496.

The stock witnessed a 7.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.13%, and is 1.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.63% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Elastic N.V (ESTC) has around 3187 employees, a market worth around $9.61B and $1.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.50. Profit margin for the company is -9.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.38% and -25.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.24%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.68% this year

609.0 institutions hold shares in Elastic N.V (ESTC), with institutional investors hold 107.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.41M, and float is at 90.15M with Short Float at 3.72%. Institutions hold 93.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 9.79 million shares valued at $1.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5679 of the ESTC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.93 million shares valued at $1.02 billion to account for 8.7351 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 5.11 million shares representing 4.9977 and valued at over $582.3 million, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 4.4924 of the shares totaling 4.59 million with a market value of $523.42 million.

Elastic N.V (ESTC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kulkarni Ashutosh, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kulkarni Ashutosh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 ’25 at a price of $102.64 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10 ’25, Dodds Mark Eugene (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 2,755 shares at an average price of $90.77 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 96,484 shares of Elastic N.V (ESTC).