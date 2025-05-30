rts logo

A peek at Global Payments, Inc (GPN): Who has invested in It?

Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) is -32.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.93 and a high of $120.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPN stock was last observed hovering at around $74.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86%.

Currently trading at $75.85, the stock is -3.99% and -9.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -25.42% off its SMA200. GPN registered -26.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.3632 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.7051.

The stock witnessed a -1.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.54%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Global Payments, Inc (GPN) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $18.50B and $10.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.24 and Fwd P/E is 5.58. Profit margin for the company is 15.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.05% and -36.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.19%).

with sales reaching $2.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.71% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.51% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.41% in year-over-year returns.

1233.0 institutions hold shares in Global Payments, Inc (GPN), with institutional investors hold 95.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.36M, and float is at 241.51M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 94.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 24.2 million shares valued at $2.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4994 of the GPN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.75 million shares valued at $1.72 billion to account for 6.9675 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 10.53 million shares representing 4.1352 and valued at over $1.02 billion, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 4.0872 of the shares totaling 10.41 million with a market value of $1.01 billion.

Global Payments, Inc (GPN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHEFFIELD DAVID M, the company’s EVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 ’25 at a price of $80.79 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20150.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07 ’25, Carter Andrea M (Former Officer) Proposed Sale 3,815 shares at an average price of $78.71 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Global Payments, Inc (GPN).

