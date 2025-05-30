A peek at Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM): Who has invested in It?

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) is 55.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.83 and a high of $171.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HWM stock was last observed hovering at around $170.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $170.09, the stock is 5.80% and 20.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 42.53% off its SMA200. HWM registered 100.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $141.5058 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.33375.

The stock witnessed a 23.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.48%, and is 4.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has around 23930 employees, a market worth around $68.66B and $7.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.46 and Fwd P/E is 41.12. Profit margin for the company is 16.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.38% and -0.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.24%).

with sales reaching $2.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.73% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.74% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.67% in year-over-year returns.

1443.0 institutions hold shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM), with institutional investors hold 96.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 404.00M, and float is at 399.59M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 95.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 45.36 million shares valued at $3.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.1187 of the HWM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 42.39 million shares valued at $3.29 billion to account for 10.3897 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ which holds 19.85 million shares representing 4.8641 and valued at over $1.54 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.1804 of the shares totaling 17.06 million with a market value of $1.32 billion.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marchuk Neil Edward, the company’s EVP, HR. SEC filings show that Marchuk Neil Edward sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $158.53 per share for a total of $4.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Howmet Aerospace Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that PLANT JOHN C (Executive Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 800,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $156.96 per share for $125.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the HWM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Marchuk Neil Edward (Officer) Proposed Sale 30,000 shares at an average price of $158.53 for $4.76 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM).