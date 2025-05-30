rts logo

A peek at InflaRx N.V (IFRX): Who has invested in It?

InflaRx N.V (NASDAQ: IFRX) is -65.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $2.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is -47.78% and -36.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 16.37% at the moment leaves the stock -50.70% off its SMA200. IFRX registered -40.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3484 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7242.

The stock witnessed a -41.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.03%, and is -49.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.72% over the week and 21.54% over the month.

InflaRx N.V (IFRX) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $57.07M and $0.18M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33446.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.51% and -69.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.19% this year

35.0 institutions hold shares in InflaRx N.V (IFRX), with institutional investors hold 28.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.75M, and float is at 57.08M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 26.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 5.73 million shares valued at $9.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7378 of the IFRX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 2.07 million shares valued at $3.6 million to account for 3.5154 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP which holds 1.57 million shares representing 2.6611 and valued at over $2.73 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 1.4059 of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $1.44 million.

