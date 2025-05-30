A peek at Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Who has invested in It?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is 29.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.31 and a high of $101.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JCI stock was last observed hovering at around $101.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65%.

Currently trading at $102.14, the stock is 7.35% and 19.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 26.74% off its SMA200. JCI registered 38.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.662 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.58705.

The stock witnessed a 24.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.23%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has around 94000 employees, a market worth around $67.21B and $24.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.24 and Fwd P/E is 24.13. Profit margin for the company is 10.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.82% and 0.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.05%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.68% this year

1721.0 institutions hold shares in Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), with institutional investors hold 93.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 658.05M, and float is at 655.89M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 92.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DODGE & COX with over 85.27 million shares valued at $5.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.5586 of the JCI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 68.12 million shares valued at $4.53 billion to account for 10.0327 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 51.81 million shares representing 7.6298 and valued at over $3.44 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 4.1794 of the shares totaling 28.38 million with a market value of $1.89 billion.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oliver George, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Oliver George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $91.70 per share for a total of $9.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, Vandiepenbeeck Marc (EVP and CFO) disposed off 28,289 shares at an average price of $90.92 for $2.57 million. The insider now directly holds 147,673 shares of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI).