A peek at Mosaic Company (MOS): Who has invested in It?

Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is 46.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.36 and a high of $36.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOS stock was last observed hovering at around $36.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $35.91, the stock is 6.59% and 21.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 32.11% off its SMA200. MOS registered 15.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.6758 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.18225.

The stock witnessed a 18.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.12%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Mosaic Company (MOS) has around 13765 employees, a market worth around $11.39B and $11.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.99 and Fwd P/E is 13.15. Profit margin for the company is 3.32%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.60% and -0.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.76% this year

942.0 institutions hold shares in Mosaic Company (MOS), with institutional investors hold 91.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 317.23M, and float is at 315.21M with Short Float at 3.81%. Institutions hold 90.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 41.2 million shares valued at $1.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.8255 of the MOS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.28 million shares valued at $817.4 million to account for 8.8057 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 14.33 million shares representing 4.4603 and valued at over $414.04 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.4454 of the shares totaling 14.28 million with a market value of $412.66 million.

Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Activity

Mosaic Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 ’25 that Bodine Bruce M. (President and CEO) sold a total of 180,708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 ’25 and was made at $31.56 per share for $5.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, Bodine Bruce M. (Officer) Proposed Sale 180,708 shares at an average price of $31.50 for $5.69 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Mosaic Company (MOS).