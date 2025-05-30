A peek at MP Materials Corporation (MP): Who has invested in It?

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) is 26.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.02 and a high of $29.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $19.77, the stock is -8.81% and -16.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -1.34% off its SMA200. MP registered 15.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.6508 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.0378.

The stock witnessed a -19.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.73%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) has around 804 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $215.98M in sales. Fwd P/E is 119.32. Profit margin for the company is -48.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.31% and -33.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.55%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.97% this year

551.0 institutions hold shares in MP Materials Corporation (MP), with institutional investors hold 96.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.45M, and float is at 119.64M with Short Float at 22.51%. Institutions hold 79.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 12.35 million shares valued at $157.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.4701 of the MP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.07 million shares valued at $153.67 million to account for 7.3006 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 7.81 million shares representing 4.726 and valued at over $99.47 million, while UBS GROUP AG holds 4.1586 of the shares totaling 6.88 million with a market value of $87.53 million.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Litinsky James H., the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Litinsky James H. sold 199,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 ’25 at a price of $27.08 per share for a total of $5.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.64 million shares.

MP Materials Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 ’25 that Litinsky James H. (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 396,293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 ’25 and was made at $27.03 per share for $10.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.86 million shares of the MP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26 ’25, Litinsky James H. (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 18,519 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 13,842,256 shares of MP Materials Corporation (MP).