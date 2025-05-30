A peek at Ncino Inc (NCNO): Who has invested in It?

Ncino Inc (NASDAQ: NCNO) is -21.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.75 and a high of $43.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCNO stock was last observed hovering at around $26.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $26.33, the stock is 7.09% and 6.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -17.22% off its SMA200. NCNO registered -14.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.8252 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.8087.

The stock witnessed a 12.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.40%, and is 3.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Ncino Inc (NCNO) has around 1833 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $556.71M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.56. Profit margin for the company is -5.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.43% and -39.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.18%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.41% this year

390.0 institutions hold shares in Ncino Inc (NCNO), with institutional investors hold 119.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.24M, and float is at 103.79M with Short Float at 12.37%. Institutions hold 117.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with over 25.01 million shares valued at $786.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.7168 of the NCNO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.46 million shares valued at $266.19 million to account for 7.3483 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 7.78 million shares representing 6.757 and valued at over $244.77 million, while HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 6.4232 of the shares totaling 7.4 million with a market value of $232.67 million.

Ncino Inc (NCNO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sellers Jeanette, the company’s VP of Accounting. SEC filings show that Sellers Jeanette sold 2,167 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 ’25 at a price of $22.79 per share for a total of $49386.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27108.0 shares.

Ncino Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 ’25 that Sellers Jeanette (VP of Accounting) sold a total of 866 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 ’25 and was made at $23.00 per share for $19921.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29275.0 shares of the NCNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, Rieger April (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) disposed off 6,589 shares at an average price of $23.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 243,551 shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO).