A peek at Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC): Who has invested in It?

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) is -9.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.68 and a high of $9.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $7.04, the stock is -0.51% and -0.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.55 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -10.07% off its SMA200. ORC registered -17.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.1012 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.82845.

The stock witnessed a -3.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.36%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.47% over the week and 1.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 17.48 and Fwd P/E is 8.94. Profit margin for the company is 13.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.83% and -21.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.09%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 434.72% this year

188.0 institutions hold shares in Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), with institutional investors hold 34.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.79M, and float is at 106.42M with Short Float at 4.25%. Institutions hold 34.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 5.43 million shares valued at $45.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4032 of the ORC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 2.96 million shares valued at $24.64 million to account for 5.1157 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 1.23 million shares representing 2.1266 and valued at over $10.25 million, while TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP holds 1.943 of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $9.36 million.