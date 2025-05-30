A peek at Paramount Group Inc (PGRE): Who has invested in It?

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) is 23.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $6.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGRE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $6.09, the stock is 19.00% and 33.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock 28.09% off its SMA200. PGRE registered 36.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5738 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.75445.

The stock witnessed a 40.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.39%, and is 5.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $755.59M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.40% and -2.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.98%).

with sales reaching $173.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.52% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.43% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.17% in year-over-year returns.

264.0 institutions hold shares in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE), with institutional investors hold 87.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.23M, and float is at 184.20M with Short Float at 8.91%. Institutions hold 73.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 31.1 million shares valued at $143.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.3184 of the PGRE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 26.24 million shares valued at $121.51 million to account for 12.0824 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD which holds 8.85 million shares representing 4.0759 and valued at over $40.99 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.9134 of the shares totaling 8.5 million with a market value of $39.64 million.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Behler Albert P., the company’s Chairman, CEO and President. SEC filings show that Behler Albert P. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 ’25 at a price of $4.15 per share for a total of $41470.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Paramount Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 ’25 that Behler Albert P. (Chairman, CEO and President) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 ’25 and was made at $4.08 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the PGRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13 ’25, Behler Albert P. (Chairman, CEO and President) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 691,812 shares of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE).