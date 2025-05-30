A peek at PBF Energy Inc (PBF): Who has invested in It?

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) is -26.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.61 and a high of $49.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBF stock was last observed hovering at around $19.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $19.42, the stock is -3.72% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -27.35% off its SMA200. PBF registered -60.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.4076 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.7322.

The stock witnessed a 12.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.42%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) has around 3855 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $31.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.10. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.64% and -60.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.03%).

with sales reaching $6.65B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.05% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.62% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.93% in year-over-year returns.

428.0 institutions hold shares in PBF Energy Inc (PBF), with institutional investors hold 112.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.66M, and float is at 82.24M with Short Float at 25.19%. Institutions hold 80.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 14.7 million shares valued at $676.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.5569 of the PBF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.3 million shares valued at $519.82 million to account for 9.6507 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 7.09 million shares representing 6.0586 and valued at over $326.33 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.2235 of the shares totaling 6.11 million with a market value of $281.36 million.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Control Empresarial de Capital, the company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1. SEC filings show that Control Empresarial de Capital bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 ’25 at a price of $14.44 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30.77 million shares.

PBF Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 ’25 that Control Empresarial de Capital (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 ’25 and was made at $13.98 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30.76 million shares of the PBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10 ’25, Control Empresarial de Capital (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $14.50 for $29000.0. The insider now directly holds 30,759,998 shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF).