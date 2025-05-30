A peek at Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC): Who has invested in It?

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) is -24.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $5.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is -8.51% and -12.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.29 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -27.58% off its SMA200. PSEC registered -43.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7082 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.47415.

The stock witnessed a -9.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.83%, and is -6.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.89. Distance from 52-week low is -0.92% and -42.86% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.06% this year

245.0 institutions hold shares in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC), with institutional investors hold 18.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 451.53M, and float is at 324.42M with Short Float at 7.28%. Institutions hold 13.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 7.25 million shares valued at $40.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.7062 of the PSEC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD with 5.06 million shares valued at $29.06 million to account for 1.1917 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC which holds 3.33 million shares representing 0.7848 and valued at over $18.42 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 0.497 of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $11.68 million.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barry John F, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Barry John F bought 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 ’25 at a price of $4.24 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 82.59 million shares.

Prospect Capital Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 ’25 that Barry John F (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 ’25 and was made at $4.26 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82.57 million shares of the PSEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20 ’25, Barry John F (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 24,000 shares at an average price of $4.28 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 82,546,540 shares of Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC).