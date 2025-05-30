rts logo

A peek at PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT): Who has invested in It?

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) is -4.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $15.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $9.75, the stock is 18.33% and 32.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing -4.88% at the moment leaves the stock 6.79% off its SMA200. PCT registered 78.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.3595 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.12975.

The stock witnessed a 40.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.75%, and is 19.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $1.58M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12322.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.67% and -37.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.78%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.60% this year

323.0 institutions hold shares in PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT), with institutional investors hold 82.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 179.53M, and float is at 164.20M with Short Float at 30.69%. Institutions hold 80.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC with over 29.19 million shares valued at $172.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.7261 of the PCT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.06 million shares valued at $77.31 million to account for 7.9294 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LONGVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 9.72 million shares representing 5.8998 and valued at over $57.52 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.6527 of the shares totaling 9.31 million with a market value of $55.11 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC bought 619,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 ’25 at a price of $8.06 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34.08 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 ’24 that SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 4,264,393 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 ’24 and was made at $4.69 per share for $20.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33.05 million shares of the PCT stock.

