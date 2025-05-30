A peek at RTX Corp (RTX): Who has invested in It?

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) is 16.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.07 and a high of $138.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RTX stock was last observed hovering at around $132.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.95%.

Currently trading at $134.80, the stock is 2.13% and 4.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 8.74% off its SMA200. RTX registered 26.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $129.5892 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.9628.

The stock witnessed a 7.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.28%, and is -0.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

RTX Corp (RTX) has around 186000 employees, a market worth around $180.09B and $81.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.53 and Fwd P/E is 20.08. Profit margin for the company is 5.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.06% and -2.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.54%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.43% this year

3390.0 institutions hold shares in RTX Corp (RTX), with institutional investors hold 82.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.34B, and float is at 1.33B with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 82.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 115.89 million shares valued at $11.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7017 of the RTX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STATE STREET CORP with 115.24 million shares valued at $11.57 billion to account for 8.6529 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 95.79 million shares representing 7.1927 and valued at over $9.62 billion, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 6.87 of the shares totaling 91.49 million with a market value of $9.19 billion.

RTX Corp (RTX) Insider Activity

RTX Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 ’25 that Johnson Amy L (Corporate VP and Controller) sold a total of 4,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 ’25 and was made at $127.54 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9546.0 shares of the RTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, Amy Johnson (Officer) Proposed Sale 4,146 shares at an average price of $127.35 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds shares of RTX Corp (RTX).