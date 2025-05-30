A peek at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX): Who has invested in It?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) is 29.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.21 and a high of $62.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWTX stock was last observed hovering at around $46.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $46.68, the stock is 0.86% and 5.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 15.54% off its SMA200. SWTX registered 10.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.1512 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.401474.

The stock witnessed a 0.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.60%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.28% over the week and 0.22% over the month.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) has around 368 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $219.67M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -115.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.47% and -24.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.02%).

with sales reaching $73.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.99% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.16% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.86% in year-over-year returns.

407.0 institutions hold shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX), with institutional investors hold 88.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.99M, and float is at 72.92M with Short Float at 8.17%. Institutions hold 87.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 11.11 million shares valued at $418.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9922 of the SWTX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.54 million shares valued at $246.53 million to account for 8.8294 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 5.62 million shares representing 7.5812 and valued at over $211.68 million, while DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP holds 4.9918 of the shares totaling 3.7 million with a market value of $139.38 million.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Edris Badreddin, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Edris Badreddin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 ’25 at a price of $54.23 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that Islam Saqib (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 49,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $54.24 per share for $2.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.95 million shares of the SWTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20 ’25, Islam Saqib (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 29,328 shares at an average price of $60.30 for $1.77 million. The insider now directly holds 1,034,625 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX).